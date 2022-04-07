-Second Pact ability is now selectable between Chapter 3 Day1 and Day2.
-Bonus Chapter is now available again.
-Kaltstein's water lever during the chase is no longer skippable
-Train Attack is no longer a bit buggy with its timing.
-William is now longer at the beach in Chapter 3 (until evening, 4th slot).
-Alpurika Flowers should no longer respawn after saving.
The Donnerwald Experiment update for 7 April 2022
1.2.6 Patchnotes
Changed files in this update