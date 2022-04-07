 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 7 April 2022

0.2.9.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Mechanical Fort Boss theme
Fixed the room where you get the Strong Spell Booster
Some improvements to the Color Caverns boss theme
Hollow Knight secret got some Hollow Knight graphics
Fixed some rooms not showing up on the map in Deep Grotto
Also made it so Deep Grotto counts to 100% completion with the current content
Fixed the bug where Rogue Armadillo will get trapped by the gate
Fixed / Improved the Counter Slash
Finished the set dressing in that Ladybug room in Undergrounds

