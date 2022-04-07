 Skip to content

Treason Playtest update for 7 April 2022

Treason Playtest update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new observer camera mode: fixed chase camera;
  • Added gas and frag grenades;
  • Fixed a bug when you were sometimes able to shoot a weapon in pre-round state when it was disabled by server admins (when the game was forced into Annihilation mode when there wasn't enough players to start a proper Treason match);
  • Changed default bloom tint values;
  • When spectating a player, you will see their team next to their nickname and health;
  • Zombie health was increased to 30 and added a console command to change it in-game (t_resus_health);
  • Changed pseudobomb range and damage;
  • Increased inaccuracy for firearms;
  • Updated t_clues.
