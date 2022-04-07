Treason Playtest update

- Added a new observer camera mode: fixed chase camera;
- Added gas and frag grenades;
- Fixed a bug when you were sometimes able to shoot a weapon in pre-round state when it was disabled by server admins (when the game was forced into Annihilation mode when there wasn't enough players to start a proper Treason match);
- Changed default bloom tint values;
- When spectating a player, you will see their team next to their nickname and health;
- Zombie health was increased to 30 and added a console command to change it in-game (t_resus_health);
- Changed pseudobomb range and damage;
- Increased inaccuracy for firearms;
- Updated t_clues.
