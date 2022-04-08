 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Animal Shelter update for 8 April 2022

Patch 1.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8514653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- More fixes to the healing system (loading wounds and ticks), animals should no longer be 'unhealable'

  • Fixed 'time played' achievements
  • Fixed displaying incorrect amount of cages in computers
  • Corrected snot particles position
  • Fixed button tooltips for animal computer panel
  • Fixed selling/dragging objects with animal on it (table, photo table, washing place)
  • Updated vet popups and encyclopedia (deleted suppository in encyclopedia, changed eye drops and syringe placement)

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter Content Depot 1239321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.