Patch 1.0.10

- More fixes to the healing system (loading wounds and ticks), animals should no longer be 'unhealable'
- Fixed 'time played' achievements
- Fixed displaying incorrect amount of cages in computers
- Corrected snot particles position
- Fixed button tooltips for animal computer panel
- Fixed selling/dragging objects with animal on it (table, photo table, washing place)
- Updated vet popups and encyclopedia (deleted suppository in encyclopedia, changed eye drops and syringe placement)
Changed files in this update