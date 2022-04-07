New Update (2022.1.9a)

✨ New Features
- Add new icon gallery selector widget for icon panels.
🔧 Improvements
- Add current timestamp to the environment section of the logs.
- Run Windows 7 bug workarounds only when using that operating system.
- Update to Unity 2021.2.18f1.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix more bugs on app startup when using Windows 7 (not tested).
- Fix dropdown blocker not working when the dropdown is in a tooltip or in another dropdown after it was opened once.
