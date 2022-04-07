 Skip to content

Tabletop Creator update for 7 April 2022

New Update (2022.1.9a)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
✨ New Features
  • Add new icon gallery selector widget for icon panels.
🔧 Improvements
  • Add current timestamp to the environment section of the logs.
  • Run Windows 7 bug workarounds only when using that operating system.
  • Update to Unity 2021.2.18f1.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix more bugs on app startup when using Windows 7 (not tested).
  • Fix dropdown blocker not working when the dropdown is in a tooltip or in another dropdown after it was opened once.

