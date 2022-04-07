Test Branch Update! (Beta 4.0.1)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Added the "Toggle game view" button

Added the first draft of the character customization UI (only the character name can be changed for now)

Added the lighting, shadows and ambient shadows settings

Improvements

Optimized the lighting performances for lower quality levels

Improved the agents field of view visual to highlight the 50% hit chance threshold

Regrouped the vision angle related skills in a single one

Regrouped the cover related skills in a single one

Regrouped the grenade toss related skills in a single one

Set Steam language the first time the game is launched

Tweaked the enemies' attack stats modifier (accuracy -50% > -25%, aiming duration +10% > +25%)

Tweaked the map generator templates (less doors, more complex paths, bigger rooms and corridors, more asymetrical building shapes)

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.