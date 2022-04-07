 Skip to content

Minion Masters update for 7 April 2022

1.34 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8514227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NEW FEATURE

Coop Adventures are here! See this post for more details.

BUFFS

Shars’Rakk Twins

  • Reworked: Now has a side A and B (like Void Brothers) - alternates between playing Succubus and Incubus.
  • Mana cost 8 > 6
  • Now gives Rage

Gor’Rakk Brutes

  • Reworked: Now has a side A and B (like Void Brothers) - alternates between playing Cleaver and Rammer.
  • Also summons an Illusion of the other side of the card.
  • Mana 8 > 6

High Inquisitor Ardera

  • Damage 27 > 30

Spirit Infusion

  • Mana cost 4 > 3

Puffs

  • Movement speed of Squire Puff, Heal Puff, Shroom Puff and Mana Puff 5 > 6

Gambler's Ball

  • Mana cost 4 > 3
  • Sacrifice cost 2 > 3

Zeppelin Bomber

  • Reworked: Scrat Swarm: instead of Haste, now summons an extra zeppelin bomber
  • Health 100 -> 80

Construct/Guardian

  • Now has Mana Surge

Shen's Storm Stick

  • Now cast 1 > 2 Shock Rocks for each charge.

Wrecked Walker

  • Reworked: Gain 1 Gn4t escort instead of mana reduction
  • Tech cost 60 > 40

Empowered Soul Stealer

  • Now has Rage
  • Reworked: Sacrifice (x): Gain 1 soul for each Sacrificed Slitherbound

NERFS

Armored Escort

  • Mana 8 > 9

Morellia

  • Queen's Dragon Mana cost 9 > 10

Slithering Summons

  • Mana 6 > 5
  • Sacrifice (3): Minion gain Spirit

Stun Lancers

  • Now spawns horizontally

Gor'Rakk Gate

  • Mana 3 > 4
  • Voidborne Wound: Reduce mana cost by 1

Crossbow Dudes

  • AS 2 > 2.2

Ravager

  • Frenzy Threshold 66% > 50%

Ruby

  • Health 1000->900

**

FIXES

**

  • Fixed an issue where card trigger activations would not be indicated by the UI.
  • Fixed an issue where xbox players would have issues claiming purchased DLCs.
  • Increased maximally permitted matchmaking range after having been in queue for a while in an effort to reduce queue times for outliers.
  • Fixed an issue with Emergency Tunneling not being removed from hand when Scrat Tunnels died.

