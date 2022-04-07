1.34 Release

NEW FEATURE
Coop Adventures are here! See this post for more details.
BUFFS
Shars’Rakk Twins
- Reworked: Now has a side A and B (like Void Brothers) - alternates between playing Succubus and Incubus.
- Mana cost 8 > 6
- Now gives Rage
Gor’Rakk Brutes
- Reworked: Now has a side A and B (like Void Brothers) - alternates between playing Cleaver and Rammer.
- Also summons an Illusion of the other side of the card.
- Mana 8 > 6
High Inquisitor Ardera
- Damage 27 > 30
Spirit Infusion
- Mana cost 4 > 3
Puffs
- Movement speed of Squire Puff, Heal Puff, Shroom Puff and Mana Puff 5 > 6
Gambler's Ball
- Mana cost 4 > 3
- Sacrifice cost 2 > 3
Zeppelin Bomber
- Reworked: Scrat Swarm: instead of Haste, now summons an extra zeppelin bomber
- Health 100 -> 80
Construct/Guardian
- Now has Mana Surge
Shen's Storm Stick
- Now cast 1 > 2 Shock Rocks for each charge.
Wrecked Walker
- Reworked: Gain 1 Gn4t escort instead of mana reduction
- Tech cost 60 > 40
Empowered Soul Stealer
- Now has Rage
- Reworked: Sacrifice (x): Gain 1 soul for each Sacrificed Slitherbound
NERFS
Armored Escort
- Mana 8 > 9
Morellia
- Queen's Dragon Mana cost 9 > 10
Slithering Summons
- Mana 6 > 5
- Sacrifice (3): Minion gain Spirit
Stun Lancers
- Now spawns horizontally
Gor'Rakk Gate
- Mana 3 > 4
- Voidborne Wound: Reduce mana cost by 1
Crossbow Dudes
- AS 2 > 2.2
Ravager
- Frenzy Threshold 66% > 50%
Ruby
- Health 1000->900
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where card trigger activations would not be indicated by the UI.
- Fixed an issue where xbox players would have issues claiming purchased DLCs.
- Increased maximally permitted matchmaking range after having been in queue for a while in an effort to reduce queue times for outliers.
- Fixed an issue with Emergency Tunneling not being removed from hand when Scrat Tunnels died.
