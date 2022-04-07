 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 7 April 2022

More Music (and some bugfixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 8514215 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed: Tutorial should work again
  • Fixed: End-of-game statistics should now be correct when you are defeated
  • Fixed several small UI issues
  • Peasant death markers (skulls) now correctly appear at home at night
  • Three new background songs for more variety

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
