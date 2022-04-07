- Fixed: Tutorial should work again
- Fixed: End-of-game statistics should now be correct when you are defeated
- Fixed several small UI issues
- Peasant death markers (skulls) now correctly appear at home at night
- Three new background songs for more variety
Black Forest update for 7 April 2022
More Music (and some bugfixes)
