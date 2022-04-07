 Skip to content

Slapshot: Rebound update for 7 April 2022

Matchmaking balancing & bot improvements (v0.59.3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rebound v0.59.3 is live

Matchmaking improvements

  • Fixed an issue that caused team balancing to be bad in matchmaking
  • Tuned the matchmaking search algorithm to suit our new rating system better

Bot improvements

  • Bots now challenge for the puck instead of chasing you

Arena

  • Made the goal lights prettier

Cosmetics

  • Added tribal set and purple variant of the shell
  • Added carbon slinger and techno stick as part of the Patreon vote

Other

  • Added the ability to remove the password of a lobby or add one after it has been created (the lock button on the left)
  • Fixed some pop-ups waiting until the end of the game when they shouldn't (like after reporting someone)

GLHF

Changed files in this update

