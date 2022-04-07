Matchmaking balancing & bot improvements (v0.59.3)

Rebound v0.59.3 is live
Matchmaking improvements
- Fixed an issue that caused team balancing to be bad in matchmaking
- Tuned the matchmaking search algorithm to suit our new rating system better
Bot improvements
- Bots now challenge for the puck instead of chasing you
Arena
- Made the goal lights prettier
Cosmetics
- Added tribal set and purple variant of the shell
- Added carbon slinger and techno stick as part of the Patreon vote
Other
- Added the ability to remove the password of a lobby or add one after it has been created (the lock button on the left)
- Fixed some pop-ups waiting until the end of the game when they shouldn't (like after reporting someone)
GLHF
