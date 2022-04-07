Patch 0.,6.7.5 - Fixing hunting and some more

This patch fixes the following:
Hunters no longer freeze when attacked by an animal.
Beds now load their owners correctly.
When hostile or visiting units can't find any food there will not be a news message.
Doors/Fence gates can always be repaired. (Sometimes the game did not register when clicking on the broken door.)
Animals regain milk slightly slower (75% of previous speed).
Updated one of the tracks. (The flutes got a little loud and too high pitched at a few points.)
I also added a possible fix for those who reported that some ailments (like blunt trauma and psychic damage) did not go away. Please let me know if this works. In either case, if you have one of those saved games, please contact me so I can have a closer look. =)
Thanks the bug reports, feedback and kind words!
Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias
