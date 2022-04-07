sound mechanics

- Ambient island audio that shifts based on distance+altitude from shore
- Underwater ambience with serparate channels for sounds that can only be heard under/above water, or both(WIP)
- Foley sounds for run/crouch/crawl/climb/jump/land on all surface types
- Rain audio syncs with weather
- A few VO sounds when vaulting
- Various water interactions based on depth+action(this will need supporting VFX to seem right)
- Some of these mechanics are not yet simulated by other players(part2 coming)
Stomping Land update for 7 April 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
