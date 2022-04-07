 Skip to content

Unyielding update for 7 April 2022

0.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8513405

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Kate (end game scene)(Contains a bad end)
Added art to The God's Assault
Added the Blackfire version of The Fog Revealed (Danica line)

Two more releases to go!

