Tumbleweed Destiny update for 7 April 2022

Fixed (Ver 1.1.3)

Ver 1.1.3 · Build 8513397

Fixed a problem in which the walls of some buildings were penetrated.

Fixed a problem in which the ground did not automatically return when it fell through the ground in a specific area.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

