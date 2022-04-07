 Skip to content

GTFO update for 7 April 2022

Rundown 6.5 Destination://Extended launches one day early

Build 8513257

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Your effectiveness in The Complex has made it possible to grant access to the extended Rundown one day earlier than planned - Rundown 6.5 Destination://Extended now launches on the 12th of April 04:00 PDT / 13:00 CEST (was 13th of April). The three new expeditions will take you to new places and let you meet new dangers, maybe you can catch a glimpse of it in this teaser.

Changed depots in dev-branch branch

View more data in app history for build 8513257
Project Cell Content Depot 493521
