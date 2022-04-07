 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lost Ark update for 7 April 2022

Lost Ark Weekly Update - 4/7

Share · View all patches · Build 8513243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heroes of Arkesia,

All Lost Ark servers are back online and our weekly maintenance is complete. This update included a few fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from loading into Ancient Elveria during Ealyn’s “Time to Heal” rapport quest
  • Fixed an issue where all Metallurgy and Tailoring books were marked as Tier 3 when exchanging with Winter Illusion vendor Mio
  • Fixed an issue where unintended characters could be used in chat

We appreciate your patience, and see you in Arkesia!

Changed files in this update

Lost Ark Live Content Depot 1599341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.