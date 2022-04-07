Lost Ark Weekly Update - 4/7

Heroes of Arkesia,
All Lost Ark servers are back online and our weekly maintenance is complete. This update included a few fixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from loading into Ancient Elveria during Ealyn’s “Time to Heal” rapport quest
- Fixed an issue where all Metallurgy and Tailoring books were marked as Tier 3 when exchanging with Winter Illusion vendor Mio
- Fixed an issue where unintended characters could be used in chat
We appreciate your patience, and see you in Arkesia!
