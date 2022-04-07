 Skip to content

Keng's Little Universe update for 7 April 2022

13.2022.4 version update

Share · View all patches · Build 8513191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game 2:

  1. Added weapon: energy beam.
  2. Adjust the balance of the game.
  3. Fix known bugs.
