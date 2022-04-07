 Skip to content

Ancient update for 7 April 2022

v1.04 is live

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Features:

  • The How to Play page has been completely reworked. Most of the information has been condensed and primary game systems such as instability and mutations have a more intuitive explanation now. New sections have been added.
  • The How to Play page can now be opened from the pause menu in game.
  • Added 4 new items. All four start unlocked, and full descriptions can be found in the journal.
  • Added a new uncommon item, the Redwood Pipe.
  • Added a new rare item, the Glowstone Torch.
  • Added a new azul item, the Goblet of Communion.
  • Added a new azul item, the Bone Scythe.
  • Added a new rare mutation, Chromatic.
  • Added a new stage prop, the Collector's Shop. Choose between two items when purchasing from the shop.
  • Added a new mechanic to the final boss when starting the encounter after looping.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug causing the Hero of Azul achievement to not trigger.

Misc:

  • Removed the lights from the firestorm and cleansing wand static projectiles as the lights were causing substantial performance issues.
  • Swapped the Azul item Collector's Display for a Collector's Shop in the Forum.

