v1.04 is live

Patch Notes
Features:
- The How to Play page has been completely reworked. Most of the information has been condensed and primary game systems such as instability and mutations have a more intuitive explanation now. New sections have been added.
- The How to Play page can now be opened from the pause menu in game.
- Added 4 new items. All four start unlocked, and full descriptions can be found in the journal.
- Added a new uncommon item, the Redwood Pipe.
- Added a new rare item, the Glowstone Torch.
- Added a new azul item, the Goblet of Communion.
- Added a new azul item, the Bone Scythe.
- Added a new rare mutation, Chromatic.
- Added a new stage prop, the Collector's Shop. Choose between two items when purchasing from the shop.
- Added a new mechanic to the final boss when starting the encounter after looping.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug causing the Hero of Azul achievement to not trigger.
Misc:
- Removed the lights from the firestorm and cleansing wand static projectiles as the lights were causing substantial performance issues.
- Swapped the Azul item Collector's Display for a Collector's Shop in the Forum.
