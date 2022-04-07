Cue Club 2 Update #98

Hi Everyone,
We're pleased to release another new update to the game today. Included are a range of new features requested by the community, along with more tweaks and fixes. Full breakdown included below.
GRAPHICS
- Added option to visually scale cue length in-game. See 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Cues > Global Settings > Length Reduction'. Default setting is 25% and ranges from Off (0%) to 40%, in 5% intervals.
CONTROLS
-
Added 0/F10 key shortcut to re-rack balls in practice mode and Speed Pool.
-
Fixed an issue where chalking using the 2/F2 keys was possible when the in-game menu was active.
-
Fixed an issue where the ESC key would not always work in the main menu to go up a level.
-
Chalking no longer possible when moving a ball around on the table by hand.
GAMEPLAY
-
Added support for 'Best of 11' and 'Best of 13' match lengths in Quick Match and Bar Challenge.
-
Fixed an issue with aiming where sometimes the cue ball would not travel in the same path as indicated by the primary aim line. This would happen when side spin was applied with the cue elevated due to the cue ball being against the cushion or directly in front of another ball.
-
Slightly enlarged limits of the aiming area around edges of the table in 2D mode.
EURO 8 BALL POOL
- Fixed an issue where the referee would not move the cue ball behind the headstring if ball-in-hand was requested after a foul. This only applies when using 'Right to Left' table configuration. See 'Options > Tables & Equipment > Tables > Global Settings > Table Orientation'.
MENUS
-
Added quick adjustment for difficulty setting in a new tournament. Buttons are located on the silver banner in the tournament fixtures screen. Similar buttons are now used for Bar Challenge difficulty adjustment.
-
Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented match length adjustment in 2 player games.
-
Fixed instances where the 'Restore' button on the in-game control panel was incorrectly greyed out in practice mode.
-
Fixed an issue where pressing the enter key repeatedly on a saved replay menu would prevent a return to the main menu.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
