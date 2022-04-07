- The minimum level at the growth change facility is now 1.
- The Master Scholar achievement will be granted retroactively if you already had it unlocked before the fix in version 1.0.6.
- Fixed a spot where you could get stuck in Poko Poko Desert.
- Balance Changes: While playing on Easy difficulty, the following monsters will use their strongest attacks less frequently or never: (hidden for spoilers)
[spoiler]
- Sea Kobra
- Skimmer Boss
- Iguanadon
- Iguanadin
- Dark Mage
- Plague Bow
- Vermage
- Ice Construct
- Sealed Fate
- The Owlbear
- Hardship
- Creeper
- Meat Eater
- Mantis Spider
- Greenjacket
- Hatchling
- Temple Snake
- Uniranha
- Temple Spider
- Fire Bug
- Demna
- Parasite X
- Neo Warden
- Akamanto [/spoiler]
Crystal Project update for 7 April 2022
Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
