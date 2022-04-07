 Skip to content

Crystal Project update for 7 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The minimum level at the growth change facility is now 1.
  • The Master Scholar achievement will be granted retroactively if you already had it unlocked before the fix in version 1.0.6.
  • Fixed a spot where you could get stuck in Poko Poko Desert.
  • Balance Changes: While playing on Easy difficulty, the following monsters will use their strongest attacks less frequently or never: (hidden for spoilers)
    [spoiler]
    • Sea Kobra
    • Skimmer Boss
    • Iguanadon
    • Iguanadin
    • Dark Mage
    • Plague Bow
    • Vermage
    • Ice Construct
    • Sealed Fate
    • The Owlbear
    • Hardship
    • Creeper
    • Meat Eater
    • Mantis Spider
    • Greenjacket
    • Hatchling
    • Temple Snake
    • Uniranha
    • Temple Spider
    • Fire Bug
    • Demna
    • Parasite X
    • Neo Warden
    • Akamanto [/spoiler]

