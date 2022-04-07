NEW STORY UPDATED!

Today, the official update for the 2nd story is released. Travel with Lani through the wasteland of Aulea, the once prosperous land blessed by the Great Earth Mother. Now, the land became barren, a lot of lives were lost. Could it be hope or destruction at the end of her journy?
[STORY MODE]
- Added a new story.
- Added new collectibles and CGs to the Endings the 1st story, which you can find in the Flow Chart after achieving an ending.
- Made changes to the localizations works.
- Fixed the bug that caused Leah to disappear in certain battles.
- Fixed the bug that caused gems to overlap each other when the opponent is Rita.
- General bug fixes and optimizations.
※Please know that the ED of the 2nd story is temporary and will be replaced in the future.
Changed files in this update