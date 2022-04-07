Path notes: DOOM TOMB Alpha version 0.1.1

Changes
- Certain sections of the map were devoid of obstacles, making it undesirable for explorers to lead the demon to these section. Obstacles have been added to these sections to encourage players to make better use of the entire map.
- The game now has a rating system to reflect a player's skill level. The amount of rating gain / lost depends on the difference in the combined rating for each team. Players will start at 1200 and work their way up (or down).
- Bugfix: Client side moment was jittery after transferring the demon, this issue is now fixed.
What's next?
Join the community discord server linked on the store page to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!
Changed files in this update