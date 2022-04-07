- Fixed issue where savegames of people who sequence-broke chapter 3 hubs would be blocked.
- Fixed issue where savegames of people who quit the game during the level end sequence in chapter 3 hubs would be blocked.
- Fixed issue where level end gates that shouldn't be reachable in chapter 3 hubs wouldn't be removed.
- Fixed issue where ledge grab could make you pass overhead obstacles and get stuck.
- Fixed sequence skip by grappling over cubes in open levels.
- Added a save at the end of arena rounds.
- Removed periodic garbage collecting task in order to diagnose performance issues.
Nightmare Reaper update for 7 April 2022
Patch Notes 2.25
