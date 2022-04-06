 Skip to content

PHYSARUM: Slime Mold Simulator update for 6 April 2022

v1.1a Hotfix Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8511332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • fixed import/export and undo/redo issues related to regional decimal symbol differences
  • updated help text in video and image mode "Browse" windows to explain how to import custom media more clearly
  • color RGB values can now only have integer values (allowing decimal values was unintended)

Known Issue:

  • after loading a preset, the first undo of each parameter change (ctrl-z) will set values to predefined defaults. Subsequent parameter changes will work normally

Thank you to the community members who found and reported the majority of these bugs. If would like to help out and report bugs - post in the community page or join here: https://discord.gg/THgS8AdMSV

