v1.1a Hotfix Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:
- fixed import/export and undo/redo issues related to regional decimal symbol differences
- updated help text in video and image mode "Browse" windows to explain how to import custom media more clearly
- color RGB values can now only have integer values (allowing decimal values was unintended)
Known Issue:
- after loading a preset, the first undo of each parameter change (ctrl-z) will set values to predefined defaults. Subsequent parameter changes will work normally
Thank you to the community members who found and reported the majority of these bugs. If would like to help out and report bugs - post in the community page or join here: https://discord.gg/THgS8AdMSV
Changed files in this update