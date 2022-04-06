 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 6 April 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.68

Share · View all patches · Build 8511130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of things changed! Hope you guys like it :)

  • Fixed a bug when you get Stunned but the animation playing (example: an attack animation) doesn’t end
  • Fixed an exploit with Blue Crab
  • You can cancel Taunt Action (pressing the Guard Button)
  • Changes some Velocity while Locked
  • Heavy Moves now have an individual cooldown (Each attack have it's own that influence the) (Goodbye BlueCrab Mob)
  • Adjusted all the Serotonine gain by the attacks
  • There's now a Ground Mark on the ground that show where on the ground your character is aligned while flying
  • Modified the Grab. Now the Grab (for Items) will have a 360 scan around the character and added a visual/auditive feedback when a player picks up an item. The Player detection still happens the same way as before.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.