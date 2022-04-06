Knights of the Deep - 0.68

A lot of things changed! Hope you guys like it :)
- Fixed a bug when you get Stunned but the animation playing (example: an attack animation) doesn’t end
- Fixed an exploit with Blue Crab
- You can cancel Taunt Action (pressing the Guard Button)
- Changes some Velocity while Locked
- Heavy Moves now have an individual cooldown (Each attack have it's own that influence the) (Goodbye BlueCrab Mob)
- Adjusted all the Serotonine gain by the attacks
- There's now a Ground Mark on the ground that show where on the ground your character is aligned while flying
- Modified the Grab. Now the Grab (for Items) will have a 360 scan around the character and added a visual/auditive feedback when a player picks up an item. The Player detection still happens the same way as before.
