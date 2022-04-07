 Skip to content

Dead Man´s Diary update for 7 April 2022

Dead Man´s Diary Update 1.1

Build 8511002

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.1 is now available!
We've fixed an error causing sudden camera movements.
The early levels have been simplified to make the game more accessible.

For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the changelog below.

Changelog 1.1.49185

  • Fixed camera lag problems
  • Simplified collectables and extended hints in the early game
  • Overhauled early levels
  • Hints can now be disabled in the options menu
  • Equipment HUD has been overhauled
  • Improved descriptions in the inventory for building the camp
  • Fixed small UI errors
