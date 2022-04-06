Patch 1.15 is up!
Patch notes:
-New mode added: No Portal Mode
-Removed the "Impulsive Mode". We may rework it in the future as a sandbox mode
-Level up GUI revamped to show all the bonuses in a better way!
-Enemy's HP and damage scaling has been nerfed after wave 50
-Added the Wheel of Fortune with proper controller support
-Changed the wheel of fortune to appear every 10 levels
-Skull monster nerfed! Little bugger was way too fast!
-Bosses have been buffed. Just a bit
-Lots of spells adjusted (thanks people on Discord :D)
Changed files in this update