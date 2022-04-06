 Skip to content

Frontier Fortress update for 6 April 2022

Minor bug fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the inconvenience. There was a bug where the default sound volume for new player (no save game before) was set to 0.

