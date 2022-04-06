 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 6 April 2022

Patch 2021.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8510790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New maps: High plateau, City park
  • Regenerated maps: Hills, Outskirts
  • 44 new patterns (some old were removed)
  • Cooler surroundings on newer maps
  • Controler force feedback support
  • New nature on map Hořice
  • Few more FPS on a few maps
  • Advanced spectator mode is now available to everyone (in settings) including the spectator vehicle. It is not remended to be used unless you are an experienced player.
  • Spectator - free camera (activated by "H"- handling is done via Q, W, E, A, S, D, Shift)
  • Improved spectator camera zooming ("+" and "-")
  • Cooler camera icon in spectator mode
  • Expect new screenshot competition soon
  • Bit of Engine Evolution 2022 advertising 🙂

