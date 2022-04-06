- New maps: High plateau, City park
- Regenerated maps: Hills, Outskirts
- 44 new patterns (some old were removed)
- Cooler surroundings on newer maps
- Controler force feedback support
- New nature on map Hořice
- Few more FPS on a few maps
- Advanced spectator mode is now available to everyone (in settings) including the spectator vehicle. It is not remended to be used unless you are an experienced player.
- Spectator - free camera (activated by "H"- handling is done via Q, W, E, A, S, D, Shift)
- Improved spectator camera zooming ("+" and "-")
- Cooler camera icon in spectator mode
- Expect new screenshot competition soon
- Bit of Engine Evolution 2022 advertising 🙂
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 6 April 2022
Patch 2021.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update