The Revenant Update

Update 1.0.5 of Broken Banners features exciting new content and targets issues you, the players have brought to our attention.

Features

The Revenant, a brand new, powerful enemy

6 New Items, such as "Execute" allowing Infantry to instantly kill enemies below 15% HP

Additional balancing to towers and waves

Waves now has more variety with strong single enemies and multiple weak enemies

Bug fixes and improvements to the game

Patch notes:

Added the Revenant enemy to the game.

Added 6 more items to the game.

A new visual scaling method which should improve image quality (feedback needed).

In windowed mode, you can now draw the corners of the screen to scale the game to your need.

Fixed a bug with toggling damage numbers.

Fixed a bug causing a crash in endless mode when the player looses.

Fixed a bug where you could upgrade towers in the end screen.

The Siegework faction bonus now shows the correct tooltip.

Made small changes to waves.

Improved tower's tier 2 and 3 for most towers.

Throwing Axes are now also a Siegework.

The Dwarven Sniper is now also an Archer.

The Elven Warglaives is now also an Archer.

The Elven City is no longer a Siegework.

Fixed a bug where the Watch Post would wrongly Penetrate.

The base speed of DoT's has been nerfed.

Minor visual enhancements and fixes.

Minor optimization enhancements.

Regarding the Infantry faction bonus:

Some of you have given feedback of this bonus not working properly. I would like to assure you that it is working as intended. Damage numbers are rounded to not clutter the screen, so this bonus is most noticable on higher damage towers.

This update was done quickly to get important issues fixed, there will be more updates with fixes to less pressing issues.

We are very excited to hear all the positive feedback from you all, and we will continue to improve the game based on your feedback!