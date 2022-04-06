Dota 2 update for 6 April 2022
ClientVersion 5235
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Bulgarian, German, Greek, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Thai, and Turkish
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes