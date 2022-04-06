3.0.7 Patch Update

Improvement-
We've added a shortcut to the soundtrack of the game to the launcher for your enjoyment!
Bug Fix-
We've fixed a bug in Maine which could prevent Sven from completing the Dawning Rune hunt under certain conditions.
