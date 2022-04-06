Battle Bands Hotfix

Quick Fixes:
- Can now see how many times a card must be played in order to upgrade it when on the deck screen, choosing new cards, or removing cards.
- You can now see possible upgrades and details of a card with right click while on the card removal screen.
- "Mom And Dad" common version (gained from moments) now takes 2 plays to upgrade.
- "Invigorating Beat" now Exhausts, no longer has the "Jacked Up" upgrade now has the "Speedy" upgrade.
- "Pump Up Beat" has +1 Capacity.
We noticed a little bug that annoyed us enough to push a same day fix and threw in some nerfs for good measure.
Thanks so much for playing and keep the feedback coming!
Changed files in this update