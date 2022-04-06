 Skip to content

PixageFX update for 6 April 2022

1.0.5.881 is out!! Some bug fixes and improvements

Feature fixed and improved : We have improved and fixed a feature that was previously present but was working incorrectly in all effects (Pixelation, dithering, LCD screen effects) containing a color palette. Thus, if you choose any image other than 256x1 png files, which are the standard PixageFX color palette, PixageFX will automatically add the colors of the image you selected to your palette.

Fix for Neural Style Transfer effect: Previously, some images were screwed. We fixed this bug.

