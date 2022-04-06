 Skip to content

Star Witch update for 6 April 2022

patch 2.8.7 4/6/2022

patch 2.8.7 4/6/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where Gideon would try to face the player while running.

Fixed an issue with the menu not clearing save data properly while starting a new game.

Fixed an issue where enemies would reappear in lake town after defeating the ghost.

