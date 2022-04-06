patch 2.8.7 4/6/2022

Fixed an issue where Gideon would try to face the player while running.
Fixed an issue with the menu not clearing save data properly while starting a new game.
Fixed an issue where enemies would reappear in lake town after defeating the ghost.
