Fixed resolution bug
Made fullscreen the default button in the options menu
Fixed no nut score not showing bug
Coded pitgirl-dependant cup icons for track menu in no nut mode
Made Marble Maid not require Detour's pitgirl to unlock in No Nut Mode.
Made seasonal tracks not available in No Nut Mode.
Made Hentai XXXpress not available in No Nut Mode.
Patreon Updates
Added quality settings to options menu
Coded hats that hide in the menu while they're locked
Set Horns to be invisible until unlocked
Added Nudibranch kart to museum
Fixed error in AI code that would throw an exception in the museum.
Made text in horoscope buttons in secret shop shrink if they don't fit
Set times for no nut mode in all tracks
Added fullscreen toggle to options menu
Added resolution slider to options menu
Added graphic quality slider to options menu
Changed swamp and swamp bubble materials
Changed Mount kart name to Orus
Added invisible wall to museum's secret room
Set Nightmare at the Museum no nut time limit to 120 seconds
Fixed ramp positioning in Sexy Island Resort track
Fixed bizarre restart in time trial bug
Added Nudibranch to museum
Add stuff regarding new event???
Shady Lewd Kart update for 6 April 2022
2022 First Hotfix
