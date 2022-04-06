 Skip to content

EQDRIVE.IO update for 6 April 2022

Force Feedback and Manual Transmission Update

Added DirectInput Force Feedback which does support all
Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec steering wheels.
Added various transmission options to all vehicles including manual transmission
which can work with or without H-Shifter.
Improved wheel physics calculation and stability.
Fixed buses spinning uncontrollably after a collision.
Fixed problems with locking differentials and added automatic differential lock option.
Adjusted most of the trucks and buses physics designs for smoother driving.

Realityocean Games

