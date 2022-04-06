- Fixed inconsistent leaderboard entry ordering when progress is less than 100%
- Fixed nearby score leaderboards sometimes getting stuck loading if you don't have an entry
- Fixed nearby score leaderboards not being clamped in both directions
- Actually allow replay playback speeds of more than 4x
Chippy update for 6 April 2022
Hotfix 2022/04/06 Part 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Space Usurper Win64 Depot 602701
- Loading history…
Space Usurper Win32 Depot 602702
- Loading history…
Space Usurper Linux Depot 602704
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update