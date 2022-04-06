 Skip to content

Chippy update for 6 April 2022

Hotfix 2022/04/06 Part 2

Build 8508940

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed inconsistent leaderboard entry ordering when progress is less than 100%
  • Fixed nearby score leaderboards sometimes getting stuck loading if you don't have an entry
  • Fixed nearby score leaderboards not being clamped in both directions
  • Actually allow replay playback speeds of more than 4x

Changed files in this update

Space Usurper Win64 Depot 602701
Space Usurper Win32 Depot 602702
Space Usurper Linux Depot 602704
