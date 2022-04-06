 Skip to content

Crooks Like Us update for 6 April 2022

Version 1.0 Launch!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1 is now released!!!

We added many optimisations, tweaks and refinements to Crooks Like Us and it's now finally at a stage where we're proud to send it out into the wild.

Enjoy, and many thanks to our many Early Access supporters!

