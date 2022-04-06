Version 1.0 Launch!

Version 1 is now released!!!
We added many optimisations, tweaks and refinements to Crooks Like Us and it's now finally at a stage where we're proud to send it out into the wild.
Enjoy, and many thanks to our many Early Access supporters!
Changed files in this update