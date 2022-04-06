Version 1.5.2

General
-
You can now import and export Draft codes from a button in the Collection menu to share your amazing builds!
-
New art added to the surroundings of the board.
-
Weaknesses now properly stack up additively rather than multiplicatively. See this post for a full rundown
-
Significantly reduced the duration of the end of round sequence, speeding up matches.
-
Added game option for "Maximize on Match Found".
Balance
-
Ignite: Healing reduction increased from 20% up to 30%. Damage increased from 3% up to 4%.
-
Rogue: Ability damage is now dealt over 4 seconds instead of instantly and the target is additionally silenced for [1/1.5/2] seconds. Basic attack damage increased from 24 to 27.
-
Fortify: No longer grants a shield but instead grants [40%/60%/80%] attack speed for 3 seconds.
-
Disarm: Mana cost reduced to 1 and is a guaranteed effect on each attack. Damage reduction reduced from 30% down to 20%.
-
Grove Tender: Healing projectile significantly sped up.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where targeting was not correctly saved when copying a board state to clipboard.
Changed files in this update