Season 32 has Landed!!!

The Season 32 update is rolling out to steam as you are reading this!!

If you are not seeing the update please try shutting down Steam and restarting it. It should process the update then!

We hope to have the mobile app updates for Android (GooglePlay) and the Apple iOS available shortly.

Patch notes will be posted soon. Season 32 will be ending on Sunday May 1st, 2022

- Now you may be wondering what is Marbles on Stream?

MoS is a stream interactive game designed to involve a Twitch Streamers viewers in a fun Marble racing game. All the viewer needs is to type !play in the respective streamers chat they would like to join. Simple and easy for all.

- Where were we before Steam?

We were tucked away in our little Discord server and that is how it was downloaded before as we developed out the game season by season. If you are interested in joining feel free as we use Discord as our gathering space for the community. Discord.gg/pixelbypixelstudios.

- How to play Marbles on Stream?

Streamers - Download marbles, log in with your Twitch Crendentials so the game can connect to your Twitch chat and begin reading typed commands. Play in picked Game Tracks, Community Tracks, Marble Royale or our newest mode Tilted. All modes are viewer implemented so you can involve your viewers in all the game modes and just have fun.

Viewers/Racers - Join any stream on Twitch.tv streaming Marbles on Stream, be sure to greet the streamer, and get invovled in their races simply by typing !play in their chat.

- Twitch Emotes?

Our game includes the functionality of certain emotes on Twitch.tv that will load specific skins into the game for the viewer who uses them. Its a fun little community thing we do.

Here is a list of Streamers that will have emotes in the game for Season 29:

**

PixelbyPixelStudios

MSLARacing (Enderzworld)

Spooo

IguanaDefuzil

TheTonyBlacks

SleepyPan

SinisterPlanz



- Seasons?? Why?**

We introduced seasons in May 2018 and each season brings new content to the game. It also resets the leaderboards and deletes all the community tracks from the global system.

Leaderboard points are global which means it does not matter where you race, you are earning points towards your total. We also delete all the community tracks from our system so each season brings fresh tracks in, and gives the builders the chance to reflect on the votes and possibly make changes to their existing tracks.

Streamers get a unique experience with Marbles. Streamers earn XP by conducting races. We use a very complex mathematical system to calculate how much each race earns them. At the end of the season we take the top 10 Streamers and host a fun little collection of events and the streamer who earns the most points during the last day of the season events will earn their emote in the game for the next 2 seasons. Their emote will load their own custom marble into the race for that time.

