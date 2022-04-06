 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 6 April 2022

Update, Version 20220406

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
#########Content##############
[Sins of Fathers] Story continues.
With the development of the story, the Illuminati merchant will move to a new location.
She will have different types of ammo to sell after relocation.
This location will be secured by mercenaries and become a safe location where you can rest.
The bed in this location is now usable furniture.
简体中文
#########Content##############
【父辈的原罪】故事继续发展。
随着剧情的发展，光照派的商人将会移动到一个新的地点。
在到达那里之后，她会开始贩卖各类枪械的弹药。
该地点将会被雇佣兵清理干净成为一个安全的区域，从而允许你在这里进行休息。
这个区域的床现在被修改为了可以使用的家具。

