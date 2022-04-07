 Skip to content

Orcs Must Die! 3 update for 7 April 2022

Patch 1.2.0.0 Update

Patch 1.2.0.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Released 4/7/2022

  • Two new endless maps (Split Stairs and Secret Fortress)
  • New Scramble Buff – Enemy’s explode on death
  • New Scramble Debuff – Increase ranged unit’s range
  • New Scramble Debuff – Player cannot sell traps
  • Various crash fixes, including the elusive Physx crash*
  • Fixed several instances of coop disconnects *
  • Fixed issue where traps would not place on first click *
  • Fixed an issue where Cygnus would block pathing while using his ability in Coop
  • Added large wisps and attack animation to better show when barricades are blocking pathing *
  • Improved Scramble UX
  • Several Wind Belt improvements *
  • Improved Lava Pot and Molten Gold visuals
  • Improved Elemental enemies visuals
  • Fixed issue where Cyclopean Shamans could permanently disable boom barrel dispensers
  • Guardian archers now regenerate health after being knocked out
  • Fixed issue where Earthlings could get stuck behind barrier in Sludge Shelves *
  • Various controller disconnect issues fixed
  • Units resurrected by Zelzadore boss now show halo’s over their heads
  • Molten Gold coins now less likely to spawn in unreachable areas *
  • Fixed issue where some traps wouldn’t damage frozen or petrified units
  • Grenades and Alchemist vials now explode correctly for clients
  • Bowling Boulders now work correctly on units being slowed by Tar
  • Improved error messaging

