Patch 1.2.0.0 Update

Released 4/7/2022
- Two new endless maps (Split Stairs and Secret Fortress)
- New Scramble Buff – Enemy’s explode on death
- New Scramble Debuff – Increase ranged unit’s range
- New Scramble Debuff – Player cannot sell traps
- Various crash fixes, including the elusive Physx crash*
- Fixed several instances of coop disconnects *
- Fixed issue where traps would not place on first click *
- Fixed an issue where Cygnus would block pathing while using his ability in Coop
- Added large wisps and attack animation to better show when barricades are blocking pathing *
- Improved Scramble UX
- Several Wind Belt improvements *
- Improved Lava Pot and Molten Gold visuals
- Improved Elemental enemies visuals
- Fixed issue where Cyclopean Shamans could permanently disable boom barrel dispensers
- Guardian archers now regenerate health after being knocked out
- Fixed issue where Earthlings could get stuck behind barrier in Sludge Shelves *
- Various controller disconnect issues fixed
- Units resurrected by Zelzadore boss now show halo’s over their heads
- Molten Gold coins now less likely to spawn in unreachable areas *
- Fixed issue where some traps wouldn’t damage frozen or petrified units
- Grenades and Alchemist vials now explode correctly for clients
- Bowling Boulders now work correctly on units being slowed by Tar
- Improved error messaging
Changed files in this update