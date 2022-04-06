- Further development of interactions with Neoptolemos
- More Malkavianisms
- Another route for interaction with Francesca
- A few transitions polished
- Smoothing out of some interactions with Isidoros
- Some work on Hunger
Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires update for 6 April 2022
April 6th Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires Content Depot 1523991
- Loading history…
Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires Depot mac Depot 1523992
- Loading history…
Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires Depot linux Depot 1523993
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update