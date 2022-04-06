 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires update for 6 April 2022

April 6th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8508532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Further development of interactions with Neoptolemos
  • More Malkavianisms
  • Another route for interaction with Francesca
  • A few transitions polished
  • Smoothing out of some interactions with Isidoros
  • Some work on Hunger

Changed files in this update

Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires Content Depot 1523991
  • Loading history…
Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires Depot mac Depot 1523992
  • Loading history…
Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires Depot linux Depot 1523993
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.