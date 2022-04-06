Hardcore Update + Demo version

Hi, it's time to make an update bigger than the usual patches.
List of changes :
-
Fixed a bug due to which the smoke from the RPG shot was not displayed in the game menu.
-
Fixed a bug in connection with which it was a problem to stay in the menu for a long time (noticeable FPS drawdowns appeared).
-
Fixed a bug with a shotgun (I had to shoot at the glass several times to break it, which is illogical).
-
A new "Hardcore" mode has been added. In this mode, all weapons are dropped at death, shurikens with grenades fall out, which then explode (barrels simply disappear from inventory). The spawn frequency of barrels, boxes, weapons and ammunition has also been halved (compared to the competitive mode). The time for the round has also been changed, in this mode 60 seconds will be given to destroy the enemy.
-
In the main menu, instead of the text with the name of the game, its logo now flaunts.
-
Added several in-game achievements in the amount of 7 pieces, 3 of which are hidden. Undisclosed achievements: "Right on target", "Luck +10", "Luck -10", "One on one.".
-
The unrequited achievements blurred.
-
A free demo version is now available on Steam. I won't update it as often as the paid one, but still. Now it is fresh, in version 5.0.19.
Thanks to those who supported me with the purchase of the game, I hug everyone ːlunar2019piginablanketː
