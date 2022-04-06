 Skip to content

Firestone Idle RPG update for 6 April 2022

New Battle System

New Battle System

Firestone Idle RPG update for 6 April 2022

Build 8508390

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 6.0.0
What's New:

New:

  • New battle system (side scrolling) has been added in the game. You can disable the side scrolling on settings.
  • Waves of a stage have been reduced to 5.
  • Heroes and enemies will spawn tombstones upon death.
  • 6 New avatars have been added in the Basic category.
  • New Splash Screen.
  • The battle backgrounds have all been redesigned to fit the new battle system.
  • Expanded the research trees on Library, Exotic Merchant, Alchemist and in the Personal Tree of Life.

Changes:

  • Firestone researches no longer require Fire Tokens and the Eternal Magic mechanism has been removed.
  • Character menu has been redesigned.
  • War banner has been renamed to Drums of War.
  • Inventory items have been redesigned.
  • Early game tutorial and dialogues have been redesigned.
  • The language selection popup has been redesigned.
  • The mechanism of the world map has been reworked for optimization. Your active missions have been reset for this reason.
  • Many UI elements have been reworked. (settings, upgrades, chat and many more)
  • The progress bars in the game have been redesigned as well.
  • On the new battle system the hero positioning order is automatic based on the specialization and class.

Fixes:

  • Fixed several other minor bugs.

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/

