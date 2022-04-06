Version 6.0.0
What's New:
New:
- New battle system (side scrolling) has been added in the game. You can disable the side scrolling on settings.
- Waves of a stage have been reduced to 5.
- Heroes and enemies will spawn tombstones upon death.
- 6 New avatars have been added in the Basic category.
- New Splash Screen.
- The battle backgrounds have all been redesigned to fit the new battle system.
- Expanded the research trees on Library, Exotic Merchant, Alchemist and in the Personal Tree of Life.
Changes:
- Firestone researches no longer require Fire Tokens and the Eternal Magic mechanism has been removed.
- Character menu has been redesigned.
- War banner has been renamed to Drums of War.
- Inventory items have been redesigned.
- Early game tutorial and dialogues have been redesigned.
- The language selection popup has been redesigned.
- The mechanism of the world map has been reworked for optimization. Your active missions have been reset for this reason.
- Many UI elements have been reworked. (settings, upgrades, chat and many more)
- The progress bars in the game have been redesigned as well.
- On the new battle system the hero positioning order is automatic based on the specialization and class.
Fixes:
- Fixed several other minor bugs.
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/
Changed files in this update