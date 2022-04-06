 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Oppcium update for 6 April 2022

Oppcium - Update Build 11263

Share · View all patches · Build 8508292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • 16 animations have been added to the lighter. 8-Directions for Walking/Crouching.

  • All Steam Achievements now work.

  • Walking forward animation with a grenade has been improved.

Regards,
Mikami

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.