Howdy, Gainers!
It's been a little while, but here's the first post-release update. 12,000+ words of juicy new content, with much more to follow!
What's new?
Vending machine
- After the Deity visits you in your dreams, a vending machine now appears in the hotel lobby. It's stocked with four different TF items, each with their own bad end, should you overindulge:
- Soda POP (Inflation-themed)
- Comfy Caramels (Goo/ultra-soft themed)
- Airhead gum (Pooltoy-themed)
- Choco Crush (Weight-themed)
New scenes
- Ripley "Booze and Food" scene is now available at the pool, assuming you're both very heavy.
- Hunk "Personal trainer" scenes are now available at the gym, and appear when the player is very overweight.
- Sofi "Mud bath" scene now appears at the spa when the player is very overweight, and has a bad ending if she dislikes you.
- Sofi "Breast massage" scene now has a variant for players wearing breast plugs, as well as a player-submissive bad ending.
- Matt "Breast worship" scene now has a variant for players wearing breast plugs, as well as a player-dominant bad ending.
Typo fixes - Huge shout out to Wizard36 for reporting the vast majority of these!
- Fixed a typo in Simon's "movie night" content.
- Fixed a typo in Simon's "fat bed" content.
- Fixed a typo in Hunk's "fat fuck" content.
- Fixed a typo in Hunk's sex content.
- Fixed a typo in Terry's content.
- Fixed a typo in dream content.
- Fixed a typo in Matt's "Breast fuck" content.
- Fixed three typos in Bertha's content.
- Fixed a duplicate line in Bertha's content.
- Fixed a typo in Simon's "Face sit" content.
- Fixed a duplicate line in the Deity's content.
- Fixed a typo in the "containment failure" dream.
- Fixed a bug when the player was climbing into bed.
- Fixed a typo in Nettie's "Fan mail" content.
- Fixed two typos in Hunk's "oral" content.
- Fixed a typo in Nettie's "Park date" content.
- Fixed a typo in the Cabbie's "Eye candy" bad ending.
- Fixed a typo in Terry's "Spa date" content.
- Fixed a typo in Matt's "Repair clothing" cotnent.
- Fixed a typo in Ripley's "Something spicy" content.
- Fixed a typo in Hunk's "Burger joint date" content.
- Fixed a typo in Simon's "Kiss tummy" content.
- Fixed a typo in dream content.
- Fixed a typo in Nettie's "Huge order" content.
- Fixed a typo in mirror "thighs" description.
Crashes
- Fixed a hard-crash in Nettie's "Loving drink" content.
Housekeeping
- Incremented the bad-end tracker to 106, to accommodate the new endings.
- Updated the Game Guide (Free in the Demo downloads section!)
