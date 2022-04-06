 Skip to content

Inferna update for 6 April 2022

UPDATE 06.04.2022

Hey everyone,
This month we've been at work on some behind the scenes things, so not much to show just yet. You'll notice a supporter settings section in the new account window, more on that next month
In addition to the month-long ramadan event, we've also got an easter event going live shortly, so keep your eyes peeled for that!

New Features

  • Basic account management is now integrated in the character selection
  • You can now use the "tab" to select the next interactable ui element within the same window

Changes

  • EXP % tooltip now shows an additional decimal place
  • Tweaked light snow weather particles to be less annoying on high zoom levels

Balance updates

  • Guild members with expired contracts are auto-kicked after 14 days instead of 2 days

Bugfixes

  • Fixed stacked sound effects playing during map loading
  • Fixed some cases where popups could not be closed

