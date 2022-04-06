UPDATE 06.04.2022

Hey everyone,
This month we've been at work on some behind the scenes things, so not much to show just yet. You'll notice a supporter settings section in the new account window, more on that next month
In addition to the month-long ramadan event, we've also got an easter event going live shortly, so keep your eyes peeled for that!
New Features
- Basic account management is now integrated in the character selection
- You can now use the "tab" to select the next interactable ui element within the same window
Changes
- EXP % tooltip now shows an additional decimal place
- Tweaked light snow weather particles to be less annoying on high zoom levels
Balance updates
- Guild members with expired contracts are auto-kicked after 14 days instead of 2 days
Bugfixes
- Fixed stacked sound effects playing during map loading
- Fixed some cases where popups could not be closed
Changed files in this update