 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vibrant Venture update for 6 April 2022

Alpha Patch 7.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8507483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!

See the changelog below for details

  • Fixed certain Beam Tech not starting in the correct active state
  • Fixed the master volume setting not working unless you had changed the Joystick Deadzone
  • Fixed the social media links in the Title Screen not being visible on certain screen resolutions
  • Fixed the input labels in the World Map UI not being visible on certain screen resolutions

Changed files in this update

Vibrant Venture Content Depot 1264521
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot MacOS Depot 1264522
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot 32-bit Depot 1264523
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot Linux Depot 1264524
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.