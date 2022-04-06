Alpha Patch 7.1.2

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!
See the changelog below for details
- Fixed certain Beam Tech not starting in the correct active state
- Fixed the master volume setting not working unless you had changed the Joystick Deadzone
- Fixed the social media links in the Title Screen not being visible on certain screen resolutions
- Fixed the input labels in the World Map UI not being visible on certain screen resolutions
Changed files in this update