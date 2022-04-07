Version 1.4.15 release notes

After five weeks of beta testing version 1.4 is now ready to become the default game version. The main changes are:
- Mercator distances correction
- Proper layered drawing
- Saves backup
- Buildings
- Curved station platforms
- Copy paste
- Selection rotation
- Clipboard saving
- Custom map labels and platform extensions
Read the main post for more detail on the new features, and some notes on how the major changes in this new version can affect existing v1.3 saves:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1134710/view/3195875030008333144
Changed files in this update