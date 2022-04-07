 Skip to content

NIMBY Rails update for 7 April 2022

Version 1.4.15 release notes

Last edited by Wendy

After five weeks of beta testing version 1.4 is now ready to become the default game version. The main changes are:

  • Mercator distances correction
  • Proper layered drawing
  • Saves backup
  • Buildings
  • Curved station platforms
  • Copy paste
  • Selection rotation
  • Clipboard saving
  • Custom map labels and platform extensions

Read the main post for more detail on the new features, and some notes on how the major changes in this new version can affect existing v1.3 saves:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1134710/view/3195875030008333144

